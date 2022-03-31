In a virtual and in-person ceremony, Taiwan's JAG Technology Inc. donated its JAG TeleCare remote health monitoring platform to Guam Memorial Hospital Authority on March 30. The platform is intended to bolster Guam’s remote care capability helping chronic patient care and responding to possible public health challenges in the future.

JAG TeleCare has been used in New Jersey and significantly reduced the re-admissions of heart disease patients since 2017. With its partner in Japan, JAG Technology has also been using the telecare platform to monitor care home residents' health and reduce the workload of staff nurses for years. When Taiwan experienced the first ever COVID-19 case surge in May 2021, many mild cases occupied the acute care beds at the hospitals and medical staff were therefore overwhelmed and exhausted. JAG TeleCare was able to help create a "virtual ward" at homes of tested positive cases to avoid mild cases to rush into the hospitals.

When New Taipei City first used JAG TeleCare, Taiwan was actually waiting for the ordered COVID -19 vaccines being shipped from the manufacturers. Taiwanese appreciate the U.S. government’s vaccine donations to help Taiwan’s urgent demand during the period. Alan Tso, board chairman of JAG Technology, said he found Guam is the U.S. territory closest to Taiwan and JAG TeleCare could be helpful for Guam.

Paul Chen, the director general of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, joined the ceremony. He emphasized that “Taiwan Can Help” has been the country's motto during the COVID-19 pandemic. “With today’s donation we are putting words into action. Access to high quality medical information and services is essential, as good health is vitally important to every citizen of the world. Commitment to our fellow nations during the pandemic is an example in which Taiwan has shown it can help,” he said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero witnessed the donation. She emphasized the equipment and software is essential to making telehealth a part of the advanced services for people of Guam. She thanked Chen for “always thinking about us."