Takagi & Associates donates $30K to support research at UOG

Takagi & Associates Inc. made a $30,000 donation to the University of Guam Endowment Foundation on March 14 as the final installment of the company’s four-year pledge of $150,000.

The donation will support several efforts, with $10,000 going toward various research projects at the Micronesian Area Research Center and $20,000 going toward a research project on Japanese tourism in Guam being conducted by Fred Schumann, UOG professor of global resources management.

“Mr. [George] Takagi has been a longtime supporter of building up the community,” said UOG Dean of University Libraries Monique Storie. “His generosity has allowed MARC to undertake programs — such as Guam History Day and MARC scholarships — that not only help to promote a wider awareness of Guam’s unique history, but also contribute to our next generation of island researchers. With his continued support, UOG looks forward to researching Japanese immigration in Guam and sharing more about the deep historical connections between Guam and Japan.”

