Takagi & Associates donates $30K to support research at UOG

DONATION: Taking part in the presentation of a $30,000 donation from Takagi & Associates to the University of Guam at UOG on March 14 are, from left, Alisa Mantanona, assistant underwriting manager, Takagi & Associates; Yuichiro Hirano, special advisor and Guam representative of Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co.; Katrina Perez, executive director, UOG Endowment Foundation; Asako Araw, vice president and business relationship manager; Jo Takagi, vice president and general manager; Hidenobu "George" Takagi, president and chairman of the board, all three with Takagi & Associates; Carlos Madrid, director and associate professor of Spanish Pacific history, UOG Micronesian Area Research Center; Lavonne Guerrero-Meno, administrative officer, UOG MARC; Hiro Kurashina, director emeritus, UOG MARC; and Rebecca Stephenson, UOG professor emerita of anthropology. Photo courtesy of the University of Guam Endowment Foundation

Takagi & Associates Inc. made a $30,000 donation to the University of Guam Endowment Foundation on March 14 as the final installment of the company’s four-year pledge of $150,000.

The donation will support several efforts, with $10,000 going toward various research projects at the Micronesian Area Research Center and $20,000 going toward a research project on Japanese tourism in Guam being conducted by Fred Schumann, UOG professor of global resources management.

“Mr. [George] Takagi has been a longtime supporter of building up the community,” said UOG Dean of University Libraries Monique Storie. “His generosity has allowed MARC to undertake programs — such as Guam History Day and MARC scholarships — that not only help to promote a wider awareness of Guam’s unique history, but also contribute to our next generation of island researchers. With his continued support, UOG looks forward to researching Japanese immigration in Guam and sharing more about the deep historical connections between Guam and Japan.”

(Daily Post Staff)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments