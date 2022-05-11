Eligible TakeCare Insurance members will now have access to covered and approved services under the TakeCare in-network/participating benefits at Guam Radiology Consultants, Guam Medical Imaging Center and Pacific Cardiology Consultants, TakeCare stated in a press release.

Under this agreement, TakeCare’s eligible members will now have access to the largest imaging center in the Western Pacific with services including cardiology, interventional radiology, pain management, advanced women’s imaging, vascular care, nuclear medicine, and diagnostic radiology, TakeCare stated in the release.

“We are pleased to join the TakeCare Provider Network,” said Dr. Nathaniel Berg, medical director. “Guam Radiology Consultants, Guam Medical Imaging Center, and Pacific Cardiology Consultants are committed to a strong partnership with TakeCare that supports our mission to provide high quality care to everyone in our community, and we are now proud to extend our services to TakeCare members.”

“We are always looking to expand our provider network in Guam and Saipan for our members,” said Arvin Lojo, TakeCare health plan administrator.

“These three agreements enable TakeCare to provide more quality choices for radiology, cardiology and imaging services to our members,” said George Chiu, TakeCare president and chief executive officer. “Adding more options and solutions for our members is very important to us.”