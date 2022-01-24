TakeCare donates to Guam Cancer Care

TakeCare Insurance Co. donated $41,812.73 to Guam Cancer Care.

Representatives from the company and the local nonprofit organization gathered at the TakeCare Wellness Center in Tamuning, TakeCare stated in a press release issued Thursday.

According to TakeCare officials, the company contributed the funds to help supply the nonprofit with direct services and sustain health care for local cancer patients.

Guam Cancer Care Executive Director Terry Cuabo thanked the insurance company for “being a true supporter of Guam Cancer Care and the fight against cancer here on Guam.”

“We are extremely humbled by the kindness and generosity of TakeCare Insurance Co. Inc. for its significant donation to our organization,” Cuabo stated.

“We sincerely thank them and their entire organization for believing in us when we started 11 years ago and continuing to support our organization to this day, which has been the catalyst for Guam Cancer Care to help thousands of our fellow Guam residents afflicted by cancer, to access much-needed cancer care services.”

TakeCare also has contributed to other community organizations, including recent donations to:

• American Red Cross: $6,500.

• Catholic Social Service: $5,000.

• Ayuda Foundation: $4,000.

• American Cancer Society - Relay for Life: $3,500.

• Sanctuary: $3,500.

• Make-A-Wish: $3,500.