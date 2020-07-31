TakeCare earns CDC recognition for diabetes prevention program

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized TakeCare’s diabetes prevention program, which provides exercise classes and education on healthier diets.

“This designation is reserved for programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets all of the standards for CDC recognition,” Ann Albright, director of the Division of Diabetes Translation National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the CDC, stated in a press release sent out by TakeCare.

“The sustained success of your lifestyle change program makes an invaluable contribution to the prevention of Type 2 diabetes, both in your community and nationally. We appreciate your participation in the National Diabetes Prevention Program and we are committed to working with you to do everything we can to ensure your continued success as a critical member of our national effort.”

TakeCare’s diabetes prevention program is a structured in-person lifestyle change program — developed specifically to help prevent Type 2 diabetes.

TakeCare’s certified lifestyle coaches lead the program to help members with prediabetes change certain aspects of their lifestyle, such as adopting healthier eating habits, reducing stress and becoming more physically active.

The DPP Lifestyle Change program is a yearlong program focused on long-term changes and lasting results, according to TakeCare. It provides a long-term commitment to good health by learning new habits, gaining new skills, building confidence to make the change and support from other participants who share similar goals and struggles.

The lifestyle change programs are proven to work based on research led by the National Institutes of Health, according to the press release. It is designed for people who have prediabetes or are at risk for Type 2 diabetes.

“As a health care organization, our team at TakeCare is committed to provide members with quality health care solutions,” said Arvin Lojo, TakeCare Health Plan administrator. "It is our mission to help improve our members’ health and well-being by offering comprehensive wellness programs and essential tools to achieve individual health goals.”

The National Diabetes Prevention Program is a partnership of public and private organizations working to prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes.