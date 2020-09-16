TakeCare keeps contract for 6,200 federal civilian employees, retirees, dependents

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management has renewed its Federal Employees Health Benefit Program with TakeCare Insurance Company Inc., TakeCare announced Tuesday.

Open enrollment for the 2021 benefit year will run from Nov. 9 through Dec. 14, 2020.

As a health insurance provider covering more than 6,200 federal civilian employees, retirees and family members through the FEHB program on Guam and the rest of the Marianas, TakeCare is held to standards set by Office of Personnel Management and the United States Office of the Inspector General, TakeCare stated in a press release.

“Over the last 40-plus years, we sincerely appreciate the opportunity to provide our valued federal members with access to quality health insurance services, comprehensive health education and wellness benefits, and optimal health care delivery options including access to the FHP Health Center on Guam,” Arvin Lojo, TakeCare Health Plan administrator, said in the press release.