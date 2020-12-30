TakeCare makes latest $100K annual contribution

The nursing program at the University of Guam School of Health has received the latest of the annual $100,000 donations from TakeCare Insurance Co.

The contribution is part of the insurance company's qualifying certificate program. In exchange for tax breaks, the business must contribute to UOG and Guam Community College, TakeCare stated in a press release.

The company has made the annual donation in support of the UOG program for the past 19 years.

“This is a terrific demonstration of partnership across Guam and the whole region,” UOG President Thomas W. Krise said during a virtual donation ceremony on Dec. 23. “We’re very proud of our students who are busy working in their rotations and serving on the front line of this pandemic, so it’s a real occasion for pride for me and the whole Triton community.”

Rose Grino, health care delivery administrator for FHP Health Center, which is part of TakeCare, said the pandemic has placed a spotlight on the need for nurses.

“And UOG has stepped up to respond,” she said. “In graduating [UOG’s nursing] Class of 2020 early … those 26 students are out there in the hospitals and different health care settings being front-liners.”

The School of Health uses the TakeCare donation to fund the clinical portion of students’ nursing degree and capacity building in the nursing program by providing scholarships for faculty to obtain their doctorates. This year, it also funded an online review for students prior to taking the National Council Licensure Examination, or NCLEX.