TakeCare makes latest $100K annual contribution

$100K DONATION: Rose Grino, FHP Health Center administrator, talks about the partnership between TakeCare, FHP and the University of Guam nursing program as part of a ceremony in October 2019 in which TakeCare donated $100,000 to the University of Guam at the health insurance company's office in Tamuning. TakeCare made another donation recently for its 2020 contribution, but the ceremony was held online. Front row, from left, UOG President Thomas W. Krise; Neri Bles Jingco, a junior in the UOG nursing program in 2019; Grino; and Arvin Lojo, TakeCare Health Plan administrator. The contributions are part of the insurance company's qualifying certificate program. In exchange for tax breaks, businesses are required to contribute to the community. Post file photo

The nursing program at the University of Guam School of Health has received the latest of the annual $100,000 donations from TakeCare Insurance Co.

The contribution is part of the insurance company's qualifying certificate program. In exchange for tax breaks, the business must contribute to UOG and Guam Community College, TakeCare stated in a press release.

The company has made the annual donation in support of the UOG program for the past 19 years. 

“This is a terrific demonstration of partnership across Guam and the whole region,” UOG President Thomas W. Krise said during a virtual donation ceremony on Dec. 23. “We’re very proud of our students who are busy working in their rotations and serving on the front line of this pandemic, so it’s a real occasion for pride for me and the whole Triton community.”

Rose Grino, health care delivery administrator for FHP Health Center, which is part of TakeCare, said the pandemic has placed a spotlight on the need for nurses.

“And UOG has stepped up to respond,” she said. “In graduating [UOG’s nursing] Class of 2020 early … those 26 students are out there in the hospitals and different health care settings being front-liners.”

The School of Health uses the TakeCare donation to fund the clinical portion of students’ nursing degree and capacity building in the nursing program by providing scholarships for faculty to obtain their doctorates. This year, it also funded an online review for students prior to taking the National Council Licensure Examination, or NCLEX.

