TakeCare insurance has partnered with translation and interpretation service company CommGap to provide better communication services to its members, TakeCare announced recently in a press release.

In the past, TakeCare used bilingual employees to help with communicating with members who spoke Tagalog and CHamoru, the company said in the release. This limited TakeCare to two languages and, due to bilingual staffing constraints, this was not considered a permanent solution.

CommGap provides translation/interpretation services for more than 200 languages, including CHamoru, Chinese, Chuukese, Japanese, Korean, Marshallese, Samoan, Tagalog and Taiwanese, via phone, video and written documentation, TakeCare said in the release. This helps TakeCare better communicate with non-English-speaking members, or those members using American sign language, when making requests or seeking assistance from the company. This also ensures TakeCare has a clear understanding of the members' needs and not misunderstanding vital information.

These services are now available for use, on request, through TakeCare’s Customer Service.

Arvin C. Lojo, TakeCare health plan administrator, told The Guam Daily Post translation services are available now, upon request, when calling or visiting TakeCare Customer Service.

“Interpreters are available by phone or, if needed, videoconference,” he said.

Lojo added that concerns leading up to this partnership included language barriers recognized as having the potential for resulting in miscommunication and/or members not receiving the care or services they actually need.

“Being able to communicate with our members is important. Good communication ensures that TakeCare is accurately addressing members' needs. The interpretation services provided by CommGap will help us accomplish this for our non-English-speaking members or those who are hearing impaired,” he said. “Connecting with individuals in their specific language helps lessen confusion. Having an interpreter gives us the ability to communicate all necessary information to increase understanding and provide better care.”