Eligible commercial/private sector, GovGuam and federal government members under TakeCare Insurance Company, Inc. will have access to covered and approved services under the TakeCare member’s in-network benefits at the Seventh-day Adventist Guam Clinic, TakeCare stated in a press release.

Under the agreement, TakeCare’s eligible members may access the SDA Clinic’s medical services including OB/GYN, radiology, physical therapy, dental, and eye services.

“We welcome SDA Clinic back into the TakeCare provider network,” said Arvin Lojo, health plan administrator. “Its quality medical, dental and eye services will greatly benefit the health care of our members.”

“During the past months, TakeCare has been renewing and creating more relationships and partnerships to build the largest medical provider network in Guam,” said George Chiu, president and CEO. “Our team is committed to serving our members by offering them more provider network choices.”

“We look forward to a mutually beneficial and healthy partnership with TakeCare,” said Victor Shepherd, chief executive officer, Guam Seventh-day Adventist Clinic. “We will both strive to ensure that our patients’ interests and welfare remain at the forefront.”