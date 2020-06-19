Bowling enthusiasts will take to the lanes again today, after a forced three-month closure over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning started taking reservations as soon as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Sunday that bowling alleys, along with bars and taverns, can reopen as of 8 a.m. June 19.

"We are ready for reopening. We want to let people know that Central Lanes bowling alleys are open June 19 and we hope people will comply with new regulations so that we can all be safe while having fun," Central Lanes human resources manager Ashley Cheng told The Guam Daily Post.

Cheng said bowling centers are limited to 50% capacity for now.

Central Lanes' seating capacity is nearly 200, she said. But to give more wiggle room for the mandatory social distancing plus the number of bowling center staff, the center plans to allow only up to 75 bowlers at a time.

LeoPalace Resort Guam's bowling center will not reopen on June 19, the hotel stated Thursday.

There's no information, so far, when the hotel's 20 bowling lanes will be ready to welcome back bowlers.

No mask, no entry

Central Lanes Bowling Center, which prides itself as one of the most modern bowling centers in Micronesia, has instituted health and safety policies in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the center stated.

"People are required to wear mask at the center all the time for the safety of everyone. There's also a temperature check," Cheng said.

The bowling center has installed Plexiglas sneeze guards in the counter areas as an added layer of protection.

In addition to regular cleaning, staff will also be sanitizing surfaces after each use, Century Lanes stated.

The bowling center's 47 employees were furloughed starting in March. Some of them were called back in from time to time to maintain the place.