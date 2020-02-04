Tamuning shopping center to break ground

The Japanese retail brand DON DON DONKI will mark the start of its first Guam shopping center project during a groundbreaking scheduled for Feb. 10.

The development will rise on land at the corner of Marine Corps Drive and Airport Road. Part of the property formerly housed the Triple J used car lot and the former showroom for a former condominium high-rise project.

Pan Pacific Retail Management Guam Co. Ltd. is making the investment into the shopping center.

DON DON DONKI is one of several store brands under Japan-based Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries.

"DON DON DONKI is a Japanese brand specialist store offering products mostly made in Japan, or designed for the Japanese market, to the southeast Asia region," according to the brand's website,

Pan Pacific's other retail brands include:

• Don Quijote, a variety discount store, and Mega Don Quijote, a format for large-sized stores with buying floor spaces ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 square meters. These stores focus on fresh and other foods and daily commodities, and their target market is women and families.

• Marukai, which operates supermarkets with both members and non-members systems offering food and lifestyle products.

• Supermarkets Times, which has 16 stores on the island of Oahu, six on the island of Kauai, and two on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Group celebrated the 30th anniversary of the opening of its first Don Quijote store in 2019.