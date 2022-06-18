DFS announced Friday in a press release the recent promotion of Rachel Tan as DFS’ new vice president of operations for T Galleria by DFS, Mid Pacific.

In her new role, Tan will work on the development of the growth strategies for Guam and Saipan, and foster relationships with local business leaders, government agencies and tourism business alliances, DFS stated in the release.

Tan joined DFS in May 2005 as a retail management trainee and served in multiple locations in retail management roles, including as general manager of DFS, Singapore Changi Airport and the Singapore Cruise Centers, from 2015 to 2018.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tan has more than 10 years of retail operations management experience, and for the last three years also served as regional director of human resources, managing the emerging markets since December 2018. Most recently she covered Asia South, including the Oceania markets, in July 2020.

Tan received her bachelor's degree in business administration from Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland.