Tango Theatres marketing manager Constance “Connie” Camat recently was named one of the recipients of the prestigious National Association of Theatre Owners 2021 CinemaCon Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship.

This scholarship aims to build a pathway to participation in association for people who are currently underrepresented among the association’s volunteers, Tango Theatres stated Tuesday in a press release.

The scholarship is awarded to employees of the theater owners association member companies in the United States and its territories.

Camat will be attending meetings of movie industry experts at the annual CinemaCon from Aug. 22-26 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“This scholarship is my once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to gain knowledge and interact with industry experts. I am looking to gain a global perspective on movie distribution and exhibition and raise awareness among filmmakers and distributors that Guam is a melting pot of cultures where their movies and products will be appreciated by a diverse community of movie enthusiasts,” said Camat.

Camat is a 10-year veteran of Tango Theatres. She started in 2011 as a high school marketing intern from Okkodo High School and was hired as a member of the floor team two years later.

While juggling part-time work at Tango and completing her associate degree in marketing at Guam Community College, Camat was promoted to marketing assistant in 2016. In February 2021, Camat was named marketing manager.

“Team Tango is very proud of Ms. Camat’s achievement. Her leadership qualities and her persistence have allowed Tango to broaden its audience reach, thus benefiting our patrons who are always looking for new and exciting movies to watch,” said Kit Lanuza, general manager of Tango Theatres.

Camat is credited for introducing the screening of niche movies to Tango audiences – the Korean movie "BTS, Burn the Stage," in 2018 and the Japanese anime, "Weathering With You," in 2020. Camat and marketing associate Jesruel Jude Segovia also helped expand Tango Theatres' social media presence on Twitter, Instagram and now, on YouTube, Tango Theatres stated.