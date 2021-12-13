The membership-elected directors of the Guam Visitors Bureau voted Thursday during a board meeting to bring Akihiro Tani, general manager of Fish Eye Marine Park, onto the board.

The elected-membership position became vacant after Charles Bell, vice president of operations of T Galleria by DFS, resigned. Tani will finish serving the remainder of Bell’s two-year term, GVB stated in a press release.

“We’re happy with the selection of Mr. Tani and thank Mr. Bell for serving our tourism industry and the people of Guam. As a longtime industry partner, we know Mr. Tani will do well to communicate the needs of GVB’s members in a time we are helping with tourism’s recovery,” Milton Morinaga. chair of the GVB board, stated in the release.

Tani has more than 25 years of experience in the tourism industry to include business management, food and beverage, tour operations and sales and marketing. He began his career in Tokyo working in an overseas development company upon graduating from Tokyo Metropolitan University. It was always his childhood dream to live on a tropical island and he jumped at the opportunity to relocate to Guam as a founding member of Fish Eye Marine Park in 1995, GVB stated in the release.

Through his leadership, Tani has been a great supporter of the tourism industry and has been actively involved with GVB’s committees and membership meetings, GVB stated in the release, adding that Fish Eye Marine Park, Micronesia’s only underwater observatory and open-air theater restaurant, also is a proud member of the Håfa Adai Pledge.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with GVB’s marketing professionals and tourism industry leaders on the board for rebranding Guam as a unique travel destination for the benefit of the community and people of Guam,” said Tani.