TASI ® Bank, a community business bank based in San Francisco, has expanded into the San Diego market and has relocated Jesus H. Leon Guerrero, vice president/relationship manager, to cover the territory, TASI Bank stated in a press release.

TASI Bank, a division of Bank of Guam, has operated a branch in San Francisco’s Financial District since 1982 and has total net assets of approximately $450 million, the bank said in the release.

“We have been thinking about the markets for a while,” said Dave Joves, president of TASI Bank. “We are confident that we can duplicate our San Francisco model with a conservative approach. Because of our owners, Bank of Guam, we can look far down the road and take a steady approach to growth.”

Leon Guerrero said he was excited about the expansion.

“I am excited about bringing our small and medium-sized business and online banking services to San Diego. I’ve found the markets similar to the Bay Area, and potential customers are very interested in learning our unique story and what we can provide them,” he said.

Joves added that TASI Bank has a presence in Northern California and the bank "has developed a reputation and style that allows us to take advantage of technology and online services. Also, the heritage of our Bank of Guam ownership is beneficial," he said. "For instance, there are similarities between Guam, with its dependence on federal contracts and tourism, and San Diego, which also leans in that direction."

Leon Guerrero is a 10-year veteran of TASI Bank and also manages business in Los Angeles and Orange counties, the bank said in the release.

TASI ® Bank (www.tasi.bank), headquartered in San Francisco’s Financial District, has served a broad community of business and commercial customers since 1982. TASI Bank has recently expanded its service area into Southern California, adding customers in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, the bank said in the release.