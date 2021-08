Legislation that would give tax exemptions related to the sale of medical equipment and telemedicine technology is now law.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Bill 7-36, introduced by Sen. Tony Ada, into Public Law 36-45 last week.

"This legislation will serve to improve the quality of care for many of our most vulnerable residents by expanding access," the governor said, in part.

The new law exempts medical equipment and telemedicine technology from the business privilege tax and the use tax.