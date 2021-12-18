Diosdado P. “Dado” Banatao, will be the commencement speaker at the University of Guam graduation Sunday at the UOG Calvo Field House, UOG announced in a press release. He is an engineer, a self-made entrepreneur and venture capitalist and is known as a Silicon Valley visionary, according to the release.

His father, Salvador, worked in Guam when Banatao was a child.

Banatao is credited with developing several semiconductor technologies, including the first graphics accelerator chip and the local bus concept, according to the release.

He co-founded three startups and launched his own venture capital firm.

The son of a rice farmer and a homemaker in the Philippines, he earned his bachelor’s degree in electric engineering from the Mapúa Institute of Technology and then his master’s in electrical engineering and computer science from Stanford University, then taking a job with Boeing in the U.S.

