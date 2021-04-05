The landscape of health care on Guam is on the verge of change as Island Eye Center has been awarded a grant for over $700,000 to pilot a telemedicine program.

“Essentially we would screen diabetic patients for diabetic retinopathy and, with early detection, hope to treat and prevent blindness,” said Alani Jack, executive director of the teleophthalmology program at Island Eye Center.

For the island, this means access to health care will be increased.

“The pandemic brought about a lot of challenges. But one of the things borne out of it was telemedicine. With this program, Guam is participating in what could be the future of health care,” Jack said.

This is the first time Island Eye Center will be offering telemedicine. Jack said it will allow the center to reach patients who would otherwise not have access to eye care. She called it a win-win for everyone.

Over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought diabetes to the forefront as individuals with diabetes were identified as being at higher risk for complications related to COVID-19.

“If anything, the pandemic exacerbated what we’ve been seeing. Diabetes is very prevalent on the island and it’s the leading cause of blindness. One in 10 adults don’t realize they have diabetes until they’re dealing with chronic eye disease, visual loss,” Jack said.

Diabetic retinopathy is particularly bad on Guam, Jack said. He pointed out that it is a complication of diabetes. Diabetes prevalence among Guamanians ages 20-79 was 18.7% in 2019, according to World Bank figures in 2019.

The complication arises when high blood sugar levels damage the back of the eye. Left undiagnosed and untreated it can cause blindness.

“With this grant, we will be working with satellite sites so other medical clinics on island seeing patients, more than likely diabetic patients, screen them at the satellite sites. We’ll receive these images we’d be able to access their conditions and, if necessary, they can be seen at the clinic,” Jack said.

The grant is needed to purchase the necessary equipment and resources to get the pilot program started.

“The total amount is $742,547. Every dollar is accounted for in our budget so it’s going to be spent on medical equipment, software, the hardware necessary for telecommunications and IT support,” Jack said.

Island Eye Center employs the only full-time retina surgeon responsible for treating patients with diabetic retinopathy. The center also has two full-time general ophthalmologists.

“That’s three physicians here. Then we’re expecting to partner with at least three or four medical clinics on the island,” Jack said.

Island Eye Center will serve as the hub and user, Jack said.

“We will have the large data storage capability to receive images, we will have video conferencing equipment and then our satellite sites. Those will be the end users; they will also have the video conferencing equipment, ophthalmology equipment,” Jack said.

Jack said diabetic patients who are already being seen at the clinics can be screened remotely and the images sent to Island Eye Center for review. If necessary, Island Eye Center or the other clinics can schedule appointments for the patients.

It’s not known how many patients could be seen using telemedicine. But Jack said the program will optimize the screening process, shortening the time needed.

“Because we can get the images before the patients are seen in the clinic, review the images, know what the patient needs, and then we’d be able to schedule an appointment for them,” said Jack.

Jack said the program will implement a hybrid approach to telemedicine.

“In some instances, we’ll have that synchronous visit where the patient will be at a remote location. Other times it will be asynchronous so we’ll receive the image and then either consult with the patient at a later date in the office or the satellite site,” said Jack.

Island Eye Center is in the process of finalizing the grant agreement and anticipates the program to be up and running in two to three months.

The grant is for a three-year pilot program focusing primarily on studying and treating diabetic retinopathy on the island. But there are hopes to expand the program in the long run.

“We’d love to be able to reach out to islands around Guam who have limited access to health care,” Jack said.