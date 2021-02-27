The Guam Brewery, Carabao Brewing, and Antigu Brewing have come together to brew up a special triple collab double dry-hopped hazy IPA, The Guam Brewery stated in a media release.

The Guam Brewery is proud to announce the release of Man Hita, a double dry-hopped hazy IPA. The island’s triple collab craft beer brewed with Motueka, El Dorado and Citra Hops, according to the release.

The Man Hita project was inspired in December 2020 when Andrew Brunson, head brewer at the Guam Brewery, met with Ben Johnson, Carabao Brewing, over a couple of beers. This sparked the idea of doing a collaborative brew and involving Johnny Arceo, Antigu Brewing, to make it Guam’s triple collaboration with all the breweries on Guam. Once the concept was set, all of the breweries agreed it would be a great cause to partner with and donate a portion of the Man Hita sales to a nonprofit organization.

“With everything going on around the world and on the island, we all have to come together and help each other out in any way possible.” said Earvin Jose, the general manager of the Guam Brewery. “Which led us to the name, 'Man Hita,' which means 'We are together.'”

The breweries chose to support Micronesian Conservation Coalition. MCC’s mission is to conserve the island’s habitats throughout Micronesia by reinforcing community connections while respecting and preserving unique cultures and their natural resources.

This triple collaboration includes Andrew Brunson from The Guam Brewery, Ben Johnson from Carabao Brewing and Johnny Arceo from Antigu Brewing.