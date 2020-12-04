The Westin Resort Guam participates in Operation Christmas Drop 2020

The Westin Resort Guam participated in this year’s Operation Christmas Drop. The donation drop box was located in the Westin lobby to encourage staff and hotel guests to take part in the worthy cause by donating various items including clothing, toys, nonperishable food, school supplies and children’s books. In a short amount of time, the hotel collected enough donations to fill four boxes, according to a release from The Westin Resort Guam.

This year represents the 69th year of Operation Christmas Drop, a U.S. Air Force humanitarian mission whereby boxes containing tons of goodies are airdropped to the residents of remote islands in the region.

For more information about The Westin Resort Guam, visit westinguam.com.