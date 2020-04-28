Promoting a healthy lifestyle at home while helping to feed families in need is what one local business is doing while Guam is faced with the ongoing lockdown.

"I'm an active-duty Marine and my wife is a local," said Britny Brown, co-owner of Thrill Threads. "Being a part of the community is so important to us."

For the month of April, Thrill Threads and Crossfit Latte Stone are challenging residents to a home workout challenge. Participants are asked to get creative by incorporating household items into their workouts.

"The more creative, the better!" she said. "So far I've seen a lot of creative workouts using paper plates, laundry detergent and big rice bags."

It costs $20 to participate in the challenge, with every participant receiving a "Never Retreat Die Trying" T-shirt designed by Thrill Threads, and a chance to win a prize from Crossfit Latte Stone for the most creative home workout video at the end of the month.

Participants are asked to post their workout videos on Instagram or Facebook and tag Thrill Threads and Crossfit Latte Stone.

So far the there are eight participants in the challenge, with a number of people donating to the cause.

Currently, the challenge has raised $756 in donations, with proceeds going to feed families in the Kådu Care-Givers program.

"Our goal is simply to keep the positive vibes going around," Brown said. "We understand with all the craziness going on that we can easily lose sight of what matters most and we hope that with these projects and the community outreach that we've been doing, that we are able to spread the happiness and keep people smiling!"

Gifts for moms and manåmko'

Inspired by her grandmother, who lives in the states in a physical therapy center with no one to visit her, Brown started an adopt-a-senior project for the residents of St. Dominic's Senior Care Home.

"I knew the people at St. Dominic's would love to receive a little gift knowing they're being thought of," she said.

The 51 seniors of the care home received goodie bags, which were dropped off over the weekend.

Brown has also launched a Mother's Day box that residents can purchase for their own mother or any mother in the community.