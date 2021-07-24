Junior Achievement Guam in conjunction with Title Guaranty of Guam has launched a new program for students this summer, according to a July 22 release from Title Guaranty.

The partnership will host the JA Economics for Success pilot workshop July 29 at Guam Community College. The program is a part of Junior Achievement’s many curriculum offerings that have already been implemented throughout the organization’s global footprint. The workshop is free and all middle schoolers are invited to participate, the release stated.

JA Economics for Success introduces middle school students to the various elements of personal finance along with the importance of identifying education and career goals based on skills, interests, and values. The ultimate objective of the program is to allow students to understand the essence of a successful economic life, according to the release.

The workshop will be administered by Ginefsaga, a high school student group sponsored by Title Guaranty of Guam that participated in the 2020-2021 Company Program.

The workshop is three hours long and consists of engaging hands-on activities and learning exercises. There will be two separate sessions available that are open for registration on July 29.

“The core elements of JA Economics for Success is really about helping students get prepared for high school and beyond,” stated Mark Wang, the curriculum and instruction manager for the program. “The session and course materials that we have put together in accordance with the program’s guidelines are specifically tailored to a middle school audience. We made sure that what we have is something that students are going to enjoy and one that they are going to be able to have a fun learning experience in. Some of the things we will be talking about include helping students identify their interests and what careers they may be interested in; along with an overview of personal finance practices, and everything in between.”

Junior Achievement’s mission is to prepare and inspire today’s youth to succeed in a global economy. The organization strives to prepare young people for their future by delivering hands-on experiential learning in work readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

“I’m very excited for this program that we have prepared, and thankful for JA Guam for taking the initiative on starting this program for middle schoolers,” said Justin Joseph, president of Ginefsaga. “Middle school is right before high school, which is why I think it is a great idea to start getting students to think about their future and learn about being more responsible as they mature and take on more responsibilities.”

Joseph added that he “invites all middle schoolers to join as we have very fun and engaging learning activities prepared and we're really grateful for this opportunity to share the experiences we have as both high school and JA participants.“

Interested participants can sign up online at ja-guam.org or at https://bit.ly/3yUW8oV.

For more information contact ginefsagaguam@gmail.com.