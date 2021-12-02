Anthony Godwin, principal broker with Today’s Realty announced Tuesday that 21 members of the company have received the Real Estate Negotiation Expert certification from the Real Estate Business Institute, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

Today's Realty members who are newly RENE certified are: Clariza Samaniego, Christine S.N. Campos, Hui Gallagher, Jae Lee, Julie Paxton, Suzanne Naputi, Caroline Jones, Alexandria Gould Yow, Michael Kumar, Dennis Couzijn, Jacqueline Calvo, Janet Calvo, Raymond Rupley, Vicki Anderson-Estes, Kimberly Ada, Chad Knapp, Duane Pahl, Phoenix Pahl, Norman Lauron, Beverly Brady and Godwin, according to a release from Today's Realty.

"The RENE certification is a multiple-day course designed to educate agents and associate-brokers on their negotiations in real estate transactions,” said Godwin.

“All our clients will benefit from the knowledge gained by our team members during the course as well as from their day-to-day negotiations. We are very proud of the hard work our members have undertaken to earn this prestigious certification” said Santy Lazarte, team support specialist with Today’s Realty.

For more information, go to guamhome.com, visit the Today's Realty office at 1700 Army Drive in Dededo, call 671-649-4361 or email broker@guamhome.com.