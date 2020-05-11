Today's Realty announced Friday its offices at 1700 Army Drive, along Route 16 in Dededo, will open at 8 a.m. today.

Its hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The website guamhome.com is available 24 hours a day for customers' real estate shopping needs, according to the company.

As part of the reopening, all visitors, employees and agents must comply with the standards established as the island continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face mask requirements, social distancing, gathering limitations and advanced sanitation measures will be in effect.