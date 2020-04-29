Tony Roma's says goodbye to Hagåtña location

Tony Roma’s is closing its Agana Shopping Center location due, in part, to the current public health crisis.

In mid-March, the governor signed an executive order shutting down nonessential businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

"After sincere thought and consideration and due to the crisis that we are all facing, we did not renew our lease at the Agana Shopping Center," Tony Roma's management said in a statement on social media.

Tony Roma’s management noted on its Facebook message that the restaurant chain will continue to serve patrons at its location at the Royal Orchid Hotel in Tumon. Currently, the restaurant is running takeout, curbside and delivery service from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The restaurant has served thousands of local residents and tourists alike over the course of the 16 years at the Hagåtña location, Tony Roma's stated.

“This fantastic journey would not have been possible without our hardworking staff and management team and the support of the community. For this, we thank each and every one of you that have been part of our Tony Roma’s, Agana team,” the restaurant’s message to the community noted.

“We have gone through a lot of challenges and we hope for everyone’s safety as we go through this crisis. Thank you from the bottom of our TR heart!”