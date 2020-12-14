Tourism service reaches out to local market

Guam’s tourist wedding photography market boomed with so much business through the years that it became an industry within an industry, with nearly half a dozen Japanese wedding planning shops setting up business on island. Every major hotel saved a spot on the property to erect a wedding chapel, from modest, quaint structures to million-dollar minicathedrals with majestic ocean views and dramatic man-made lagoons. At one point, data from the Guam Visitors Bureau suggested that there were more than 100 tourist weddings occurring daily.

The wedding companies would coordinate the complete wedding service, from dresses and tuxedos to reception planning and photo and video production. The photography and video services were in such high demand that separate companies specializing in wedding visual production were engaged to handle the massive volume of newlyweds seeking memories from a wedding in paradise. While the tourist wedding industry has been experiencing some retraction in recent years, there were companies that still enjoyed reservations months in advance to provide the service.

Creative Studio Guam is one of the photo companies toughing it out since pandemic-related restrictions shut down the economy in March. The studio was working 60-80 newlywed shoots a month with a staff of six, before the pandemic. Sorato Omura, photo team leader for the company, wants the business to extend into the local market by providing studio and location portraits. “We can provide beach portraits, maternity photos, birthday parties and, of course, local weddings,” Omura said. The company has set up a small, Christmas-themed set at its studio in Tumon Sands Plaza, and is pushing beach family portraits, which are the company's specialty. “We can offer family location shoots starting at $200,” Omura said.

Many tourism businesses are dead in the water with no angles into the local market. Others, including Creative Studio Guam, are trying to reach the local sector to bridge the financial gap left by the collapse of the tourism industry.