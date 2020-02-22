Trades academy offering safety, HVAC, heavy equipment classes

The GCA Trades Academy is offering safety, HVAC and heavy equipment classes for February and March.

Safety class

The safety technology class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, starting Feb. 22 at the GCA Trades Academy’s Barrigada Training Facility.

This class will offer an introduction to safety, positive safety communication, hazard recognition, environmental awareness and occupational health; job safety analysis and pretask planning, safety data tracking and trending, site safety plans, safety orientation and safety meetings, permits and policies; incident investigations, policies and analysis; OSHA inspections and record-keeping.

HVAC 1

The introduction to HVAC course describes the purpose of planned maintenance and outlines the procedures for servicing different types of HVAC equipment.

The safety HVAC Level 1 class will be at 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, starting Feb. 24. at GCA Trades Academy.

Basic heavy equipment

This class curriculum guides the trainee through modules covering each major piece of heavy equipment, as well as topics such as civil blueprint reading, soils and paving.

This class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, starting March 2, at GCA Trades Academy.

For more information and to register: Call the GCA Trades Academy at 647-4842.

The GCA Trades Academy is accredited by the National Center for Construction Education and Research. NCCER maintains a national registry that provides transcripts, certificates and wallet cards to individuals who have successfully completed the classes.