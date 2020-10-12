The traditional Hotnu Badery opened in 2012 in the George Flores Old Store and History Center in Inarajan. In 2017 the bakery moved to a temporary location in Gef Pago because of planned renovations to the Flores Center by the Guam Preservation Trust.

Former owner Tony Mantanona said he had hoped to reopen, but then the pandemic hit and plans were delayed. In July, chef and restaurateur Peter Duenas acquired the business and said he would bring the traditional baked goods to his Meskla CHamoru Fusion Bistro location in Hagåtña.

“When we were doing FestPac four years ago, Tony was baking the breads in our culinary hut and we were presenting for our visitors and locals and when Tony was doing the bread, I just thought, 'Man, freshly baked bread is so delicious,'” Duenas said.

The recipes and technique will stay the same he said, with one change.

“We are not going to be using the traditional hotnu; we are going to be using our baker's ovens here," Duenas said. "It would be nice to have that, but unfortunately we can’t put that in our restaurant so we decided on a larger scale of how to do the breads and this was the way to go.”

Mantanona, who began baking with his mother as a child, said the bread tastes “even better” baked this way.

Duenas said the pair came up with a way to keep the unique taste.

“With his bread we use some wood and bamboo embers in our convection ovens to give it a little bit of that smoke,” he said.

Mantanona said he is glad the practice of making the bread with recipes that date back to the 1920s and '30s will continue.

“I don’t want the tradition to stop.” said Mantonana, who will continue to bake the goods at the Hagåtña location.

Duenas said he thought bringing the Hotnu, derived from the CHamoru word for oven, "hotno," baked goods into the fold at Meskla was a great idea and good timing despite the ongoing challenge of the pandemic.

“We are hoping we can get back into PCOR3 so we can start getting rolling with the breads,” Duenas said. “Folks can get some of those really good bread varieties that Tony was once offering, like the coconut bread and the coffee caramel and cinnamon rolls.”

“We are looking forward to doing it," he said. "We are just waiting for everything to settle down.”