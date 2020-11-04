Travel from Guam to Philippines takes planning for COVID-19 costs, rules

Guam residents who are considering travel to the Philippines as the holiday season approaches have a lot of prep work and planning to do even before they purchase an airline ticket.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant more restrictions, rules and costs to consider if travel to the Philippines is being considered during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines continues to remind U.S. citizens to check if they can get a Philippine visa. If they're not able to, travel to the Philippines is not an option now.

Philippine Airlines also has issued an advisory to help travelers prepare before departure after the visa situation has been resolved. These rules don't apply to Filipinos who are working on Guam temporarily.

The costs to prepare for include a COVID-19 test that will be required upon landing at an international airport in Metro Manila. This will set back the traveler about $83 for the test.

Once that test is clear, transportation and accommodations to and at an accredited hotel/lodging for quarantine will be another cost to consider for the traveler. A quarantine-designated hotel can cost around $50 to more than $100 a night. The duration of the stay in a quarantine hotel depends on when a traveler is cleared to leave based on the COVID-19 PCR test outcome and when it will be made available.

The list of accredited quarantine hotels are on this government site: https://www.philippineairlines.com/en/~/media/files/coronavirus/manilahotel/2_mnl%20hotel%20list_27oct20.pdf?la=en

If the COVID-19 tests show negative, travelers will be allowed to spend the rest of the 14-day quarantine period at their homes or destinations.

If travelers test positive, they will be placed in the care of a Philippine hospital, and that is a cost travelers would also have to plan for.

To learn more about the step-by-step process from Philippine Airlines, go to postguam.com for the rest of this story or go to https://www.philippineairlines.com/en/ph/home/covid-19/arrivingintheph

Before the flight

1. As early as three days prior to your departure, register and accomplish the PAL Electronic Case Investigation Form and save the confirmation e-mail and QR code: https://bit.ly/MNLPALeCIF. Your registration is completed once you receive an e-mail containing a QR Code.

2. Ensure to have a confirmed booking at a hotel accredited by Tourism and Health Agencies while waiting for your COVID-19 test results and for at least two days. You must stay at your booked hotel until the test result is sent and the Philippine Bureau of Quarantine medical certificate is issued. You can book a hotel in a city within Metro Manila only. http://quarantine.doh.gov.ph/facilities-inspected-as-of-august-24-2020/

3. Upon check-in, sign the Declaration and Waiver Form presented by our check-in agent, indicating that you are healthy and fit to travel.

During the flight

4. Accomplish the Health Declaration Form and Arrival Card.

When you arrive

5. Upon arrival, listen to the briefing conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard.

6. Undergo a temperature check, submit the Health Declaration Form upon deplaning, and proceed to the designated waiting area. Fill out the Affidavit of Undertaking.

7. Proceed to the verification and barcoding booth. Present your passport and the QR code sent to you after accomplishing the e-CIF.

8. Pay for your RT-PCR Test. Effective Oct. 16, the test costs 4,000 Philippine pesos (about $83) and you may pay in cash or card.

9. Proceed to the Swab Test booth and hand out the three barcode stickers.

10. Undergo the COVID-19 RT-PCR Test and receive a sticker indicating that you have completed the test. Place the sticker on the back of your passport.

11. Help Desks are available at the waiting area for passengers who do not have smart devices/phones. Charging stations are also available.

12. Clear with immigration and submit the Arrival Card.

13. Proceed to the hotel verification desk. Please refer to the hotel code indicated in the email that was sent to you after registration to the PAL e-CIF. If your hotel code starts with H-001 and up, please proceed to the desk near carousel No. 7. If your hotel code starts with D-001 and up or B-001 and up, please proceed to the desk near carousel No. 6.

• For prearranged hotel transfers, a red sticker will be provided.

• For Shuttles/Vans, a blue sticker will be provided

• For Metered Taxis, a yellow sticker will be provided

• For Coupon Taxis, a green sticker will be provided

14. Claim your baggage at the designated carousel and clear with Customs Check.

15. Submit the Affidavit of Undertaking before exiting the terminal. Proceed to your booked hotel through your preferred mode of transportation.

At the quarantine hotel

16. Check in at your hotel and wait for the release of your test results, which are released within 24 hours. For those who tested negative, it will be sent to the email address you have provided when you registered. If you filled out a Philippine mobile number during registration, you will also receive a text message (SMS) indicating that your test result is ready and has been sent to the email address you have provided when you registered.

In case you have onward connecting flights and are required to extend your stay, please call +632-8855-8888 as soon as possible for the rebooking of your connecting flights (subject to terms and conditions).

17. Your accommodation and food during your stay including fees due to required extensions will be at your own expense. Delivery of food and other essentials to your room are subject to the rules and regulations of the hotel.

Going home

18. If you test positive, the BOQ shall transfer you to a designated hospital for further medical management.

If you test negative, you may obtain your BOQ medical certificate via the DOH-BOQ certificate page for clearance at your quarantine hotel. For a hard copy of your certificate, printing services will be available at your hotel.

19. Once you are cleared, you may contact your relatives to pick you up and bring you home. Further transportation shall be at your own expense. If you have an onward PAL flight, preregister and secure all travel and health documents required by your destination’s Local Government Unit (LGU).

20. Once at home, complete your 14-day quarantine/self-isolation.