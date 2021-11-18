Triple J Tire Center, in partnership with Omni United and Radar Tires, donated $3,500 to Guam Cancer Care to support its breast cancer awareness efforts. Omni United and Radar Tires celebrated their 10-year partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation on Oct. 1, which also marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"So for the entire month, Triple J Tire Center donated a portion of sales for every Omni and Radar tire sold to Guam Cancer Care to support their local breast cancer awareness efforts," said Mike Takai, general manager of Triple J Tire Center. “Customers also received a free limited edition breast cancer awareness T-shirt with each purchase.”

Breast cancer causes the most cancer-related deaths in women globally. Omni United and Radar will continue their efforts in supporting the BCRF objective, with Triple J supporting local awareness initiatives and efforts through organizations including Guam Cancer Care.

“Giving back to the community has always been a deep-rooted value for Triple J, along with our brand partners, Omni United and Radar. We will continue to work together to support global and local efforts to help in the fight against breast cancer,” said Jeff Jones, president and chief operating officer of Triple J Enterprises Inc.