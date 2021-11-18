Triple J Donates to Guam Cancer Care bringing Breast Cancer Awareness

DONATION: Triple J Tire Center presents Guam Cancer Care with $3,500 to support their breast cancer awareness efforts and initiatives. From left: Jay Jones, senior vice president of Triple J Enterprises Inc.; Mike Takai, general manager for Triple J Tire Center; Nona Perez, Cancer Screening and Early Detection and program manager for Guam Cancer Care; and Jeff Jones, president and chief operating officer of Triple J Enterprises, Inc. Photo courtesy of Triple J Enterprises

Triple J Tire Center, in partnership with Omni United and Radar Tires, donated $3,500 to Guam Cancer Care to support its breast cancer awareness efforts. Omni United and Radar Tires celebrated their 10-year partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation on Oct. 1, which also marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"So for the entire month, Triple J Tire Center donated a portion of sales for every Omni and Radar tire sold to Guam Cancer Care to support their local breast cancer awareness efforts," said Mike Takai, general manager of Triple J Tire Center. “Customers also received a free limited edition breast cancer awareness T-shirt with each purchase.”

Breast cancer causes the most cancer-related deaths in women globally. Omni United and Radar will continue their efforts in supporting the BCRF objective, with Triple J supporting local awareness initiatives and efforts through organizations including Guam Cancer Care.

“Giving back to the community has always been a deep-rooted value for Triple J, along with our brand partners, Omni United and Radar. We will continue to work together to support global and local efforts to help in the fight against breast cancer,” said Jeff Jones, president and chief operating officer of Triple J Enterprises Inc.

