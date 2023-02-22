Triple J Five Star Wholesale Foods announced the promotion of Katherine Iseke to the position of general sales manager, the company stated in a press release.

Iseke brings over 20 years of customer service skills and has been a member of the team since joining the company in December 2021 as customer service manager, where she has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of customers' needs and has worked to ensure customer satisfaction, the company said in the release.

In her new role as general sales manager, Iseke will be responsible for overseeing and directing all sales activities for the company and leading the sales team and developing strategies to increase revenue and market share. She will also work closely with suppliers to identify new product opportunities and negotiate favorable terms to benefit customers.

"We are thrilled to have Kate lead our sales team," said Jim Hebert, general manager. "With her deep knowledge of our industry and our customers, she is the perfect person to help us continue our growth and success."