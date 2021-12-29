Jose Mafnas Jr. has joined Triple J Enterprises as the company’s new corporate counsel, replacing Jim Stump, who returned to his home in Michigan last month after eight years in the position.

Mafnas will play a key role on Triple J’s executive team, providing legal protection and services both to individual employees and the group, from legal research, insight on contracts and property law to government regulations and more, Triple J stated in a press release.

Mafnas was most recently an assistant attorney general assigned to the Civil Litigation Division in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government. Before his CNMI government legal counsel experience, Mafnas worked for a private law firm in Saipan where his legal work included real estate transactions, appellate work, civil litigation, probate, and general legal assistance. His experience also includes research work and internships with the Guam Supreme Court, professor Rose Cuison-Villazor at the University of California Davis School of Law, Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, and the U.S. District Courts on Guam and Saipan.

Mafnas graduated magna cum laude, with a criminal justice and criminology degree from Chaminade University of Honolulu and is a graduate of the UC Davis School of Law. He is licensed to practice law in the CNMI, Guam and California.

“Jose has strong experience both as assistant AG for the CNMI and as an associate attorney engaging in legal matters that pertain to the industries within which our group of companies operate. He will be a key addition to our executive management team as we continue to deliver on our growth strategy as a group,” said Jeff Jones, president of Triple J Enterprises.