Triple J Enterprises Inc. recently hired Kina B. Peter, as Triple J Saipan’s corporate controller.

As corporate controller, Peter joins the company's executive team and will supervise accounting and financial reporting functions, help establish and implement financial and internal control policies, perform financial risk assessments, and participate in the preparation of annual budgets.

Peter is a certified public accountant with finance experience that spans over 20 years, starting with Deloitte where she served as senior auditor, Boeing where she served as senior finance leader, senior accountant, senior manager, and accounting manager and most recently as CNMI’s public auditor.

Peter holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Portland.

“We are excited to have Kina join our group of companies. She complements our strong team-oriented, customer-focused culture. As our group evolves and the economy continues its path to recovery, we need a forward-thinking financial professional to take on the responsibility of managing the monthly accounting activities and developing new systems to streamline the process,” said Jeff Jones, president and chief operating officer of Triple J Enterprises.