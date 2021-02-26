Triple J hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Feb. 12, to open new Triple J developments on Tinian in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands: the Tinian Western Lodge and Hertz Rent-A-Car office for travelers, the Bar-K-Diner & Drive-In with takeaway options for family platters, and also a drive-in lane that will serve breakfast, burgers and other sandwich options, Triple J stated in a press release.

The Tinian Western Lodge has nine newly renovated rooms each equipped with new furnishings, air conditioning, bedding and other amenities. Upon entering the Tinian Western Lodge, guests are welcomed by staff members and a comfortable lobby designed for relaxation accompanied with a bar front connected to the Bar-K-Diner. The diner operations hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with breakfast options until 11 a.m. and thereafter an all-day dining menu including Bob’s Big Burger and sirloin steak plate with a baked potato and steamed vegetables; both dishes feature certified Angus beef.

The drive-in is also open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with breakfast, burger and beverage options. Local residents can also call in and order family platters for takeaway 30 minutes before pickup. The family platters feed up to five people, featuring barbecue ribs, crispy pork belly and CAB beef items, Triple J stated in the release.

“Over 35 years ago, Triple J made a promise to help improve the quality of lives and build better communities in the CNMI. I am proud to say today, we continue to be passionately committed to that promise,” said Robert H. Jones, chairman of the board and CEO. “On Tinian, we saw a need for supplies and additional support for the community and military, so we took the initiative to fulfill that need. This is not the end. We are also building a Five Star Wholesale store which will open in April for residents to have access to many more affordable products.”

Led by CNMI Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres, Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan and Tinian leadership Chairman Francisco Q. Cruz, more than 100 government officials, business leaders and guests joined in the ribbon-cutting celebration. In his remarks, Aldan commended Jones and Triple J for reinvesting in Tinian.

“The Jones family has been very good to the CNMI," Aldan said. He added that almost 50 years after Bob’s brother, Ken Jones, ran the Bar-K Ranch on Tinian in the 1960s and '70s, creating jobs and economic opportunities for the Tinian community, “Bob Jones has returned to Tinian to do the same.”

Sharing gratitude from the community, Aldan added, “I would like to thank Bob Jones and the hardworking Triple J Enterprises management team and staff for your continued efforts in expanding your services to the people. Thank you for choosing Tinian to invest in and leading us toward growth and development for our island people. It is certainly in our interest as leaders in this community to support efforts that allow for growth and development on Tinian to stimulate and revive our local economy.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was timed to coincide with Pika Fest, Tinian’s largest community event, sponsored by the Marianas Visitors Authority.