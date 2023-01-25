Triple J partners with Butler buildings

One of Guam’s largest business organizations, Triple J Enterprises, has joined hands with another well-known brand to make up a budding partnership for businesses in this region. The Guam Daily Post spoke with Triple J Senior Vice President Dan Murrell and visiting guest Scott Wilson from Butler Manufacturing, who have come together to build business in Guam and the surrounding region.

“Triple J has been involved with different types of projects,” Murrell said, “from commercial development to residential development, and we looked at the brand as being an opportunity for us to bring well-recognized, well-respected brands to the islands.”

Enter the Butler brand. Butler is a well-known steel manufacturer. Butler is a quality product manufacturer, Murrell said, which Triple J is proud to bring to the islands.

Butler provides steel products that provide framework for buildings, Murrell said, making it simple to erect buildings and get offices, spaces, warehouses, gyms, hangars and other structures off the ground and in business quickly.

Wilson explained that “Butler products, which are engineered building or systems construction, as I call it, is to replace expensive field labor with factory labor that can be in our manufacturing processes or tightly controlled in a factory setting, the automation and equipment technology to produce less labor-intensive, safer, higher-quality product. So we use the term, kind of like a bunker, is an erector set, right, like a finished product. We will design it, manufacture it as-needed system, and it ships. The builders are well qualified at assembling Butler buildings. So it all goes in correctly and performs as needed.”

The convenience and simplicity of Butler buildings eliminates the need for a lot of labor, according to the team. It is no secret that there is a shortage of labor in the construction industry in the region and nationally.

“And that's everywhere in North America. You know, from New York to Laredo, Texas, there's a shortage of people willing to get into construction. So if you can do more of your product at a factory and a preengineered environment, …” Murrell said.

A major selling point of Butler products is longevity, Wilson pointed out.

“I think one thing I would know, you know, everybody looks at the construction budget, but one thing to keep in mind, only 10% of the cost of the building ownership is the construction budget. The remaining 90% of the cost of that building is operational. So, the right buying decision takes into account the longevity of the product,” he said.

Butler takes pride in its products, Wilson said, which last longer and result in lower maintenance costs of the buildings, namely utility costs.

“Butler develops systems that are highly efficient for energy. If you have a climate control building, we're going to deliver some unique offerings to have the most efficient thermal efficiency,” said Wilson. “You'll find a lot of your cost of owning something is traditionally expensive, even more expensive, and we can help with that.”

The team mentioned significant testing on Butler buildings was carried out for wind pressure and environmental and load requirement concerns and said the buildings were prepared for potential extreme weather in the Micronesia region.