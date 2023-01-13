Triple J Enterprises Inc. has promoted Michael Takai to general manager of Triple J Tire Center, the company announced in a press release.

Takai previously held the position of operations manager of Triple J Tire from 2017 to present, the company said in the release. Prior to operations manager, he worked his way up the ranks from sales representative in 2009, then administrative assistant in 2013 and store manager in 2015.

In this new role, Takai will be responsible for overseeing operations including sales, inventory, data inspection, recruitment, marketing strategies and stability and reputation of the store, ensuring that it runs smoothly and efficiently. He will work closely with the sales team to provide expert guidance on tire selection and maintenance and will play a key role in developing and implementing strategies to grow the tire business, Triple J said.

“Mike has been with Triple J for 14 years and has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the tire industry. He has consistently demonstrated strong leadership skills and a passion and commitment to delivering exceptional customer service,” said Jeff Jones, president and COO of Triple J. “We are confident that Mike will excel in this new role and are excited to see the positive impact he will have on Triple J Tire Center and our group of companies,” Jones added.