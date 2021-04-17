Hertz Asia Pacific is pleased to announce the appointment of its latest franchisee which will represent its Dollar brand in Guam and Saipan.

Triple J Rentals in Guam, which has been in the Hertz family for a number of years, will now expand its relationship with Hertz to include the company’s value brand, Dollar, according to a statement released by Hertz.

The Dollar brand complements Hertz’s existing business portfolio in the area and will help the rental company continue to provide services in the region, as well as build on its long-term success in the market, according to the release.

Eoin MacNeill, vice president of Hertz Asia Pacific, said: “Hertz is proud to continue to grow its relationship with Triple J Rentals to now include Dollar under their portfolio.

“This move will bring the Dollar brand and its services to Saipan for the first time, offering the best service available in the industry at the most competitive prices possible.”

Jeff Jones, president and chief operating officer of Triple J Enterprises Inc., said: “Triple J Rentals is delighted to build on our long-standing relationship with Hertz and represent the Dollar brand in Guam and Saipan.

“Guam and its neighboring Micronesia islands have long been attracting visitors seeking to escape to an island paradise that is safe, clean and family-friendly.

“We look forward to working with Hertz to service both our local market and international visitors with quality short-term rental services.”

The Hertz operations in Guam and Saipan have begun the transition of locations to co-branded facilities.