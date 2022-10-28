For drivers interested in electric vehicles and being able to charge them, Triple J may have just what they are looking for.

On Aug. 19, Triple J unveiled the Kia EV6, which is the first dedicated electric vehicle produced by the manufacturer. The EV6 is “loaded with a host of innovative features and cutting-edge technology, making it one of the most ultramodern vehicles in Guam,” Triple J said in a press release.

Triple J highlighted the futuristic stylish design, giving this practical SUV a sleek and sporty look. Exterior features also include full LED daytime running lights and headlights, automatic sideview mirrors with integrated signal lights and blind-spot cameras, the hideaway door handles, and space-age LED taillights, Triple J said in the release.

The innovation continues inside with the EV6’s dual 12-inch curved digital displays, Triple J said, and the wide high-definition monitors provide clear, unobstructed visibility, and a quick response infotainment touchscreen.

The EV6 is equipped with Kia’s Drive Wise safety features that include the 360-degree “surround view Monitor” with 3-D view, remote smart parking assist, lane keeping/following assist, blind-spot view monitor, forward collision-avoidance assist with car, cyclist, and pedestrian detection, and more, Triple J said.

Triple J will be offering Kia EV6 in three trim levels – EV6 Light and Wind with standard rear-wheel drive, as well as EV 6 Wind all-wheel drive.

In addition to the EV6, Triple J announced in its release Guam’s first Blink® charging station, which has been installed at Triple J’s main headquarters in Upper Tumon. The charging station was unveiled Aug. 19 after the partnership between Triple J and Blink Charging Co. was announced, according to Triple J.

“This partnership has been in the works for some time, with the growing number of electric vehicles on Guam’s roads, it only made sense for us to develop infrastructure required to meet the growing needs of EV drivers,” said Jay Jones, senior vice president of Triple J Enterprises Inc. “This Blink® Level 2 charger is the first of a network of Blink® charging stations on island, managed by Triple J, starting with our dealerships, and then expanding to other conveniently accessible locations around the island for residents and tourists alike.”

With the Level 2 EV charger, drivers receive more energy and more miles per hourlong charge, making these preferred charging locations, charging cars with a max output of 19.2kW, Triple J said in the release. To operate the EV charger, the user simply plugs in the electric vehicle and touches the screen and follows the prompts. Users will have the option to use their Blink membership accounts or charge as guests.

“Guam has always been special in my eyes and the staff at Blink stood behind this vision and have worked tirelessly to get our services to Guam and beyond in the Asia Pacific region. We have been fortunate over the last year and a half to build a relationship with the team at Triple J and have been impressed by their professionalism, forward-thinking vision, and hard work,” said James Rosenberg II, director of business development Asia Pacific for Blink®.

Rosenberg added that Blink and Triple J have overcome many hurdles to get where they are today.

“It is with great pride that we are now able to launch the first real EV network solution in Guam powered by Blink. This has not only been a personal milestone, but a great step forward to bring the people of Guam a more eco-friendly and affordable option to propel transportation forward, stimulate the local economy, and eventually bring new jobs to the island that did not exist here before. This is only the first step with many more deployments soon to follow. To the Triple J team, we want to say thank you, we couldn’t have covered this much ground this quickly without you, and to the people of Guam, we look forward to bringing you the latest and greatest that Blink has to offer for many years to come,” he said.

Blink Charging Co. is a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, with industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public charging stations worldwide, the company said.