A sneak peek at the nearly finished Tsubaki Tower project on Friday revealed a luxury hotel that will offer new things for tourists and island residents to experience as soon as next month.

The hotel announced on its social media accounts it plans to open July 1, which is also the expected reopening date for Guam's tourism industry.

Finishing touches are under way at the luxury hotel, positioned and designed for its guests to spend vacations in rooms and amenities that offer one of the best views of Tumon Bay.

Some of its features include an outdoor cinema by the bay, a nighttime infinity pool that stays open close to midnight, a wedding chapel on the 27th floor, a pool bar by the sea, a gym, a 236-seat buffet featuring global cuisines, a fine-dining Italian restaurant and a 26th-floor club lounge for VIPs, among other amenities, according to the hotel's website.

The officers and board members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce were given a tour of the hotel on Friday.

The project was initially scheduled to open in April, but with COVID-19 and the continued lull in Guam's tourist arrivals, the hotel's website announced a target opening date of July 1.

The hotel will offer 340 rooms, including 62 suites. Its July rates range from about $400 a night to $586 for a junior suite.

The project is another development of PHR Ken Micronesia Inc., an operational company for the hotel holdings in Japan-based Ken Corp. Group.

Ken Corp. owns five hotels and one golf course in Guam, which are the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Pacific Islands Club, Hyatt Regency Guam and Hotel Nikko Guam, along with the Country Club of the Pacific golf course.