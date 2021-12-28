Tumon dinner show to relaunch Dec. 30

One of Guam's premier dinner shows, which has been dormant since the onset of pandemic restrictions in March of 2020, has regrouped and will open again for business Dec. 30.

Tao Tao Tasi, which means people of the sea in the CHamoru language, is relaunching at the Tao Tao Tasi Pavilion, a sprawling beachfront auditorium adjacent to The Beach Bar in Tumon.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

PQ "The frustration at this point is that we are having problems filling out the staff, not just operations but we really need performers right now." Mark Baldyga, owner and chief executive of the Baldyga Group

The sand and Tumon Bay provide the backdrop, where more than 400 guests can view the hour-long, high-energy show. The scheduled showtimes are designed to coincide with evening sunsets.

Mark Baldyga is the owner and chief executive of the Baldyga Group, which oversees the Tao Tao Tasi show.

"I am thrilled to be working with these kids, their energy and attitude is fantastic," said Baldyga.

A shortage of qualified performers willing to work at this time has been a challenge.

"The frustration at this point is that we are having problems filling out the staff," he explains, "not just operations but we really need performers right now."

"Right now we have nine girls and eight boys and we need to fill it out to 22 girls and 13 boys to have a fully functional schedule," said Baldyga.

Reinvesting to prepare for 2023

Baldyga, who established himself in the tourism business in 1991, still views the upcoming year as transitional: "We are still going to be in recovery for 2022, and we are reinvesting heavily in our businesses and properties to prepare for 2023," he said. "Other countries in Asia are incentivizing domestic tourism at this point, but my expectation and what our businesses are doing are gearing up for 2023."

For now, the shows will be performed once a week. The exception will be for Dec. 30 and 31, the 30th being the relaunch, and the 31st being a New Year's Eve performance. Tae Oh, the director of sales and marketing for Baldyga Group, is inviting local residents to check out the show. "The best chance to watch the show is right now, we really have some nice options for people to choose from," said Oh.

"We will have a sunset show, with dinner if you wish, and then the party can continue at The Beach Bar where you can ring in the new year," said Baldyga.

According to Oh, regular seating for the Tao Tao Tasi show is $59 per person, and the dinner show is $89, which includes a barbecue platter. "Usually, we have a fantastic buffet, but that's on hold for now because of the pandemic," said Oh.

"We've made the commitment, we're pulling the trigger, and even if we have one customer, we're doing the show," said owner Baldyga.

Reservations for the Tao Tao Tasi show can be made online, at bestguamtours.com/shows/taotao-tasi. For VIP packages, call 671-646-8000 or email ereservations@baldyga.com.