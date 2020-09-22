Tumon Sands Plaza boutiques open for curbside sales

TUMON SANDS: Red Lobster server Word Topacio brings out a curbside order to a customer outside the Tumon Sands Plaza Tuesday, Aug. 19, in Tumon. Tumon Sands Plaza announced on Monday, Sept. 21, that boutiques will be open for curbside sales. Post file photo.

 David R. Castro

Tumon Sands Plaza will be open to accommodate boutiques offering curbside pick-ups.  

The boutiques, which will do curbside sales by appointment from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. include:

• Balenciaga: 787-5913 or 787-8280

• Bottega Veneta: 649-5575/6

• Chloe: 787-5913 or 787-8280

• Givenchy: 787-5913 or 787-8280

• Gucci: 646-5042

The following restaurants will remain open, offering curbside pick-up, deliveries, and take-out services only from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.:

· Chili’s Bar & Grill: 648-7377

· Olive Garden: 989-0008

· Red Lobster: 649-2529

Out of an abundance of caution and safety for customers and tenants, Tumon Sands Plaza will be conducting mandatory temperature checks to all entering the building.

