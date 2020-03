The Bank of Guam announced Friday Vittoria C. Umagat has earned the certified corporate trust professional designation.

With the Bank of Guam since 2015, Umagat joined the Trust Department in 2015 and earned accredited fiduciary investment manager designation in 2018.

A graduate of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, Umagat graduated from the University of Guam in 2015 with majors in finance and economics, the bank stated.