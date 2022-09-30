Unique learning center opens in Harmon

A practicing pediatrician has opened a new play center for children in Harmon that focuses on cognitive and physical development.

Itzy Bitzy Athesus Land held its soft opening Sept. 12.

Dr. Gladys Linsangan, the owner and founder of Itzy Bitzy Athesus Land, makes a clear distinction in the operation of the business, "we are not a day care, but rather a children's activity center, where our activities are balanced to help develop motor skills and stimulate cognitive development," she said.

The name of the activity center is a combination of Athena, the goddess of wisdom, and Dionysus, the god of fun.

Sigrid Holts is the manager of the business. "The Itzy Bitzy Athesus Land play center can handle around 23 children, who must be accompanied by an adult, parents or guardians must be on hand for active observation."

Colorful murals, slides and balance beams are interspersed with different puzzles to stimulate cognition.

"Our play center is very focused on the educational aspects of the activities, not just the physical, which are important, too," said Dr. Linsangan.

"Our learning and activity center can accommodate youngsters from 15 months up to 6 or 7 years of age," she said.

Holts, the center's manager, expanded on the business model, "It's an alternative space for children to engage in physical activities and discover and explore things that may inspire them in the future. Just as importantly, and part of the model is that parents are on hand observing the behaviors and patterns of their children firsthand for their own evaluation."

"We have made it quite affordable for parents and children to experience the learning center together," said Holts, "it's $10 per hour per child and parent or guardian, $15 for 2 hours, per child and guardian and $20 for four hours."

Linsangan and Holts both happily state the company motto, "Where fun begins, and the learning never ends."

Itzy Bitzy Athesus Land is located in the Guam Business Center in Harmon. The current operation hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information is available on social media under Itzy Bitzy Athesus Land or by phone at 671-588-9669.