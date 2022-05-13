United Airlines has announced the addition of flights between Tokyo/Narita, Japan, and Guam in time for the summer travel season. For May, United has added a Saturday morning flight and a Sunday evening flight between Narita and Guam to its daily service, increasing service to nine times weekly, United stated in a press release.

Beginning June 3, United will add two more morning flights per week bringing the total number of flights between the countries to 11 flights weekly.

“We are pleased to announce the increased capacity between Japan and Guam to promote leisure travel to Guam during the summer travel season,” said Sam Shinohara, managing director of airport operations for Asia Pacific for United. “The new schedule will include an additional morning flight and a convenient Sunday evening flight, which will give customers in Japan the best options to travel to Guam.”

Effective June 3, the flight schedule between Narita and Guam will be as follows:

• Depart Guam at 7 a.m., arrive Narita at 9:55 a.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

• Depart Guam at 12:30 p.m., arrive Narita at 3:25 p.m. daily.

• Depart Guam at 5 p.m., arrive Narita at 7:55 p.m. Sunday.

• Depart Narita at 11 a.m., arrive Guam at 3:55 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

• Depart Narita at 5 p.m., arrive Guam at 9:55 p.m. daily.

• Depart Narita at 9:05 p.m. Sunday, arrive Guam at 1:45 a.m.

“As we increase flights, we are also closely monitoring the demand," Shinohara added. "Our goal is to fully restore our Japan schedule and add routes as travel demand increases. Our Japan service is important for the region as it provides more options for travelers to visit Guam and also provides residents of Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Micronesia with better connectivity to destinations in Asia, Hawaii and the mainland U.S.”