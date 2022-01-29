United Airlines announced in a press release updates to its Guam-Honolulu service – the introduction of United Premium Plus, the airline’s premium economy experience, and the return of its complimentary economy class in-flight meal service, both effective Jan. 4.

Sam Shinohara, managing director of airport operations for Asia-Pacific for United said, "Introducing both United Premium Plus and the complimentary economy class meal service gives our customers in Guam more perks when traveling to Honolulu on United. Our customers are at the core of everything we do, and we hope the addition of these amenities will make their travels even more enjoyable.”

Customers traveling in United Premium Plus will enjoy: Premier Access check-in, complimentary standard checked bags and priority boarding.

From Guam to Honolulu, customers can select from four classes of service aboard the 350-seat Boeing 777-300ER with all aisle-access seats in United Business (60 seats), United Premium Plus (24 seats), United Economy Plus (62 seats), and United economy (204 seats).

United Premium Plus customers can expect a more spacious seat equipped with a leg rest with extra legroom, elbow room and greater reclining capability. A welcome meal, midflight snacks and a pre-arrival dining service complement the travel. Beer, wine, liquor, and non-alcoholic beverages will also be complimentary in United Premium Plus. Seats are equipped with individual power and USB outlets, dedicated overhead bins, and extra storage for customers to keep devices at hand throughout the flight.

United also is reintroducing the complimentary in-flight meal service in the economy cabin. United offers a continental breakfast on flights from Guam to Honolulu and a light lunch from Honolulu to Guam.

Customers can book flights through united.com, local travel agents or United’s city ticket office in Tiyan.