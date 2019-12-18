Global Traveler readers named United Airlines' MileagePlus program the Best Overall Frequent Flyer program in the industry for the 16th consecutive year.
Global Traveler is a monthly publication with an audience of over half a million business and luxury travelers who vote in the Global Traveler Reader Survey to determine this award. MileagePlus has earned the top spot for loyalty programs since the survey's first year in 2004, according to a press release.
Readers also voted MileagePlus Best Frequent-Flyer Bonus Program for the seventh consecutive year. The airline's co-brand MileagePlus Club Card from Chase was voted Best Overall Credit Card Program and Best Credit Card Rewards Program for the eighth consecutive year. The United Explorer Card from Chase was named Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Redemptions in this year's survey.
"MileagePlus earning the Best Overall Frequent Flyer program for the 16th straight year is a sweet achievement for us, most importantly because it is voted on by members and frequent travelers around the world," said Luc Bondar, president of MileagePlus and vice president of loyalty at United. "This year we made a number of improvements to the MileagePlus program, including announcing that miles never expire, and we know these changes continue to make MileagePlus an award-winning program for our members."
Improvements
This year, United made numerous enhancements to MileagePlus to make it a more rewarding loyalty program for members at each level.
The airline announced that MileagePlus miles never expire, began offering discounted or free memberships for members and introduced an industry-leading way for Premier Platinum members and above to manage upgrades with the introduction of PlusPoints.
United and Star Alliance offer members more than 1,300 destinations for award travel, more than any other U.S. airline, the release stated. MileagePlus members also have more ways to earn and use their miles than any other U.S. airline loyalty program.