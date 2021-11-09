United Airlines, with the support of the Guam Visitors Bureau, welcomed the popular Japanese television show, "Tabi Salad," to Guam in late October to feature luxury and eco-adventure experiences in a two-part travel feature.

The United public relations team in Japan persuaded the show to feature Guam in anticipation of the resumption of outbound travel in Japan. Guam was featured Nov. 6 and will be again Nov. 13 throughout Japan.

"Tabi Salad," which translates to “Travel Salad,” offers expanded domestic and international travel features. The show will run two 20-minute features about Guam on the Asahi Broadcasting Corp. in Japan. The show airs from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays and has an estimated viewership of 5 million.

A contracted local director and team worked a week in Guam - spending time in Tumon to capture nature, adventure and luxury experiences. They also ventured underwater to showcase Guam’s snorkeling and other parts of the island to highlight eco-adventures.

“We are beginning to see restrictions ease, which is a very positive sign. We’ve never stopped servicing Japan, and United continues to provide daily service from Tokyo, Narita," said Sam Shinohara, United’s managing director of Airport Operations for Asia-Pacific.

The two-part series on travel to Guam has posted a preview on its website and Facebook page (@tabisalad). "Tabi Salad" also selected Guam resident, adventure blogger, and social media influencer Ayaka Yamaguchi (@guamingo) as the show’s host.

