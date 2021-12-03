On Wednesday, United flew an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel, known as SAF. It was the first such flight in aviation history and is expected to serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change, United stated in a press release announcing the flight.

United also announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies Alliance program to collectively contribute toward the purchase of SAF.

United is the leader in the use and support for the development of SAF, an alternative fuel made with nonpetroleum feedstocks, the company stated in its release. The airline already has agreements to purchase nearly twice as much SAF as the known agreements of all other global airlines combined. SAF has the potential to deliver the performance of petroleum-based jet fuel but with a fraction of its carbon footprint and, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, the country’s vast feedstock resources are enough to meet the projected fuel demand of the entire U.S. aviation industry, United stated in the release.

The demonstration flight – which departed with more than 100 passengers from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and landed at Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport – was on a new United 737 MAX 8 that used 500 gallons of SAF in one engine and the same amount of conventional jet fuel in the other engine to further prove there are no operational differences between the two and to set the stage for more scalable uses of SAF by airlines in the future. Currently, airlines are permitted to use a maximum of 50% SAF on board. The SAF used on Wednesday’s flight was drop-in ready and compatible with existing aircraft fleets, according to the release.

United’s Eco-Skies Alliance program was launched in April 2021 and has collectively contributed toward the purchase of more than 7 million gallons of SAF this year. With its nearly 80% greenhouse gas emissions reductions on a lifecycle basis compared to conventional jet fuel, that is enough SAF to eliminate approximately 66,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, or enough to fly passengers more than 460 million miles, United stated in the release.