United launches digital guide for travel during pandemic

United Airlines on Tuesday launched the “Travel-Ready Center” - a new, digital solution that allows customers to review COVID-19 entry requirements, find local testing options and upload any required testing and vaccination records for domestic and international travel.

United is the first airline to integrate all these features into its mobile app and website, it stated in a press release.

“While pretravel testing and documentation are key to safely reopening global travel, we know it can be confusing for customers when they’re preparing for a flight,” said Linda Jojo, executive vice president for technology and chief digital officer for United. “Starting today, our ‘Travel-Ready Center’ gives customers a personalized, step-by-step guide of what is needed for their trip, a simple way to upload required documents and quickly get their boarding pass, fully integrated within our app and website.”

In the weeks and months ahead, United will add more innovative, industry-first features to the Travel-Ready Center platform to make navigating evolving entry requirements even easier, the airline stated. United customers, it stated, will soon be able to:

▪ Schedule a COVID-19 test at one of more than 15,000 testing sites around the world, right from the app or website;

▪ Access the recently launched “Agent on Demand," a United-exclusive feature that gives customers the ability to video chat live with a customer service agent to answer any questions about pretravel requirements or documentation; and

▪ View details about visa requirements for the countries they plan to visit.

Customers with an active reservation can access the Travel-Ready Center through the “My Trips” section of the United App and on united.com. The Travel-Ready Center will provide tailored details on requirements for all travelers 18 and older on a customer’s itinerary, with status indicators noting if they are travel-ready based on specific requirements each individual needs to meet in order to board a flight, including any additional requirements for connecting flights.

Documents uploaded by a passenger will be reviewed by designated personnel for verification, United stated in the release.