United launches pre-clearance to speed up Guam travelers' arrival process in Hawaii

United Airlines announced Friday at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport that customers traveling from Guam to Honolulu who have a valid negative COVID-19 test can show their results before boarding to save time and skip document screening lines upon arrival, according to a news release from the airline.

United also is making it easier to get the right tests to avoid Hawaii’s 10-day quarantine by making approved COVID-19 tests available to all customers traveling to the islands. Currently, a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of departure is required to avoid quarantine.

“We’re making it easier for our customers in Guam and Micronesia who are traveling to Hawaii to spend more time enjoying their trip and less time waiting in lines,” said Sam Shinohara, managing director of airport operation for Asia-Pacific at United. “I am pleased that we are able to expand this procedure to Guam to make the Hawaii travel experience easier and more enjoyable.”

To begin the pre-clearance program, customers will enroll in Hawaii’s Safe Travels program and complete Hawaii’s COVID-19 questionnaire within 24 hours of departure. Next, customers will use the Safe Travels website to upload their negative test results from one of Hawaii’s trusted testing partners which must be taken within 72 hours of their departure. For Guam, the state of Hawaii has listed the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and DLS+ as trusted test partners.

At the Guam airport, customers will see United team members at the gate for their flight to Hawaii where they will receive a wristband if they qualify to bypass airport screening in Hawaii. Customers who have been pre-cleared will be able to skip the mandatory test screenings in Hawaii and begin their trip as soon as they land.

“Our team in Guam is committed to making this process as smooth as possible for Hawaii-bound customers," Shinohara said. "We are reaching out to the community to create awareness for Hawaii’s travel requirements so all travelers can be prepared to present their negative test results and pre-clear online. When they arrive at the check-in counter, customers will see a special Hawaii pre-clearance desk, where our team members ensure that every passenger is prepared for arrival in Honolulu. For our transiting customers, we also have a desk set up at the departure gate to assist them before they board.”

Earlier this year United launched the same pre-clearance procedure for customers in the mainland U.S. traveling to Hawaii. United also has made it easier for customers to obtain approved COVID-19 test options with the expansion of mail-in tests to customers no matter where in the U.S. their travel originates. The airline will notify customers in advance of their Hawaii trip to let them know what testing options they have locally.

“Testing is the key to opening domestic and international travel so we’ll continue to lead the way in rolling out solutions to make our customers’ air travel safer and easier,” Shinohara said. “Our focus is to keep our customers and employees safe throughout their entire journey with us, and this is another step toward helping them to feel more confident about traveling again.”